The Queens Chamber of Commerce finds that the borough’s small businesses are lagging behind in federal loans.
Eleven days after the launch of the Trump administration’s Paycheck Protection Program to provide relief to coronavirus-burdened small businesses, the chamber has not heard from one business in the borough to receive a loan application.
On Wednesday, Chamber President and CEO Tom Grech asked local businesses to keep him updated in a virtual town hall with several South Queens legislators that was focused on the small business community’s response to the pandemic.
“To date not a single organization, company, not-for-profit that I’ve talked to has gotten dime one yet from the Feds,” said Grech. “I need to know because we’re going to go back to our Queens Congressional group and say ‘Where’s the money?’”
The town hall confirmed reports from across the country that many small businesses are so far being left out of federal programs like PPP and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, another program that was expanded to provide low-interest loans to entrepreneurs hit by COVID-19. Of the 100 virtual attendees to the town hall, only one claimed to have heard secondhand of a business who had received either form of federal assistance.
During the meeting, the group of legislators that included City Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park), state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and Assemblymembers Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Beach) and Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven) focused on what should now happen in the city’s final executive budget due on July 1st.
Ulrich, who presided over his western Rockaway district during Hurricane Sandy, said that he’s never seen anything like this economic downturn.
“We’re going to have some very difficult decisions to make,” he said.
Ulrich was very critical of the mayor’s response to the crisis, saying that he has been seeing a “lack of support for the communities that I represent.”
He initially thought that the Small Business Continuity Loan Program, a loan fund for businesses with 99 employees or fewer, was going to help tide over businesses as they awaited their PPP funding, but the loans dried up quicker than he imagined. Ulrich blamed the mayor for only putting $22 million in the budget — nowhere near the $1 billion in requests that have come in.
All the lawmakers in the town hall also expressed frustration over the cancellation of New York City’s 2020 Summer Youth Employment Program.
“There are a lot of small businesses that rely on one or two people that they get from summer youth employment to help them on their bottom line,” said Miller.
The Queens Chamber recently signed a letter that was aimed at getting the mayor to reverse his decision to cut the program.
As an alternative Ulrich suggested partnerships with corporations as a way to offer large youth employment opportunities. He referenced a partnership that Mayor Mike Bloomberg enacted with Walmart in the wake of the 2008 recession to foot half of the bill of the SYEP.
Beyond the city and state level, the legislators agreed that Queens’ small businesses are to a large degree at the mercy of federal legislators. On this point, Ulrich passed along advice from Small Business Commissioner Gregg Bishop, who encouraged everyone to put pressure on their congressional leaders and U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY)to carve out funding for New York as Congress passes future aid packages.
“If the small businesses fail, we fail. Let’s not let this COVID crisis to break the backbone of the community,” said Ulrich.
