More than 20 different cultures were represented at the World Culture Day celebration at the Our World Neighborhood Charter School 2 in Lindenwood last week.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. visited with students and staff for the day filled with music, food and displays of diversity and even tried his hand at curling at a Canadian display.
He also met with Principal Rodney Wilkins and staff to discuss how the school is doing as the year comes to a close.
