After a two-year hiatus, Woodhaven’s annual street fair returns on Sunday with fun for the whole family.
It is now hosted by the Woodhaven Business Improvement District since the Greater Woodhaven Development Corp. folded during the pandemic.
It will take place from noon to 6 p.m. along Jamaica Avenue from 80th Street to Woodhaven Boulevard.
There will be live music, dancing, free entertainment, games, food, arts and crafts and more. There will be music on the main stage but also tunes throughout the streets.
It will combine the “old with the new,” said BID program manager Katty Garces.
Musicians and vendors from years past will be returning but also new performers and food options like Korean corn dogs.
The BID encourages supporting the local businesses along the way.
Sponsors of the event include Ridgewood Savings Bank, Queens County Savings Bank and the Queens Symphony Orchestra.
For more information, call the Woodhaven BID office at (929) 460-5808 or email woodhavenbid@gmail.com.
— Deirdre Bardolf
