Woodhaven man indicted for infant son's death

A Woodhaven man has been indicted on manslaughter and other charges for the 2019 death of his infant son, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
Luis Sanchez, 30, was arraigned Wednesday before Queens Supreme Court Justice Ushir Pandit-Durant on a two-count indictment charging him with manslaughter in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child.
“A baby was left in his father’s care, where he should have been safe from harm. Instead, the baby died of injuries consistent with abusive head trauma caused by violent repetitive shaking, and the defendant is in custody facing serious criminal charges,” said Katz.
Justice Pandit-Durant ordered Sanchez to return to court on Aug. 2. If convicted, Sanchez faces up to 15 years in prison.
After police and medical technicians were called to Sanchez’s home on 88th Street on Aug. 16, 2019, the baby was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, but he died three days later, according to Katz. An autopsy performed on the baby showed he had sustained extensive retinal and subdural hemorrhages in addition to having several rib fractures that were at various stages of healing.
According to the charges, doctors determined that the infant’s injuries were consistent with abusive head trauma, including violent shaking. The medical examiner further confirmed those findings in the autopsy, which indicated that the baby’s cause of death was abusive head trauma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.