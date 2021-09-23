Councilman Eric Ulrich announced Wednesday that he had secured the necessary capital funding for a complete renovation of the Woodhaven branch of the Queens Public Library.
The project will entail a comprehensive renovation of the library’s interior and will feature a new children’s room, a new teen room, new adult reading rooms, as well as automatic door openers, new interior elevators and accessible public toilets.
In addition, the project will ensure the library is wheelchair accessible by adding ADA-compliant ramps with associated landscaping.
The project will also include upgrades to the exterior of the facility.
Ulrich, second from left, joined by Borough President Donovan Richards, left; Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, center right; and Queens Library President Dennis Walcott, right, appropriated $1.5 million in capital funding, and another $4.1 million in conjunction with Council Speaker Corey Johnson in the budget for fiscal year 2022 to ensure the $25 million project was fully funded.
