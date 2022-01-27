The Kiwanis Club of Ozone Park has received a new delegation in its neighbors to the north.
It will now be known as the Kiwanis Club of Ozone Park-Woodhaven.
“After years of trying, and only after realizing that Woodhaven was not represented by any Kiwanis Club, the Ozone Park Kiwanis took on the initiative to take over and represent a community that was left out,” wrote Kiwanis member Sam Esposito in a Facebook post.
The group meets every first and third Wednesdays at Prima Pasta in Howard Beach.
