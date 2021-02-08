Woodhaven home robbed twice in two weeks

A Woodhaven home was the scene of a home invasion for the second time in two weeks last Friday.
Police are looking for two armed men who broke into the basement of a residence in the vicinity of 89 Street and 85 Road around 3 a.m. and zip-tied four members of the household in the most recent robbery. The two men allegedly made off with three keys that ABC News reported belong to a safe.
On Saturday, the NYPD released home security camera video of the incident, in which the two robbers display their weapons and one of them ties up a victim on the floor. One man is wearing a black Champion sweatshirt, dark sweat pants and a black mask, and the other is wearing a shiny black puffer jacket over a burgundy colored hooded sweatshirt, burgundy sweatpants and a black mask.
According to the NYPD, the men bound four people including an 18-year-old male, a 34-year-old male, a 30-year-old male and a 28-year-old female.
A 9- and 10-year-old were also inside home, but were not bound or injured, according to the police. At first the individuals demanded money and jewelry, but they ended up taking off with the keys. There were no injuries incurred as a result of the incident.
On Jan. 27, robbers stole a cache of handbags from the house. ABC reported that the family had been selling the bags on social media.
There have been no arrests in either robbery, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.