The Woodhaven Business Improvement District and city Department of Transportation held an Open Streets festival last Sunday along Jamaica Avenue.
From 85th Street to Woodhaven Boulevard, the strip provided a venue for live music, dancing, entertainment, kids activities, rides and art.
The BID’s executive director, Raquel Olivares, right at top center, said the idea of the event was for businesses to promote themselves.
Among those in attendance were Beat the Clock Printing owner Frank Castelli, near right, Deputy Borough President Rhonda Binda, Councilman Eric Ulrich, his daughter, Lily, and state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr.
— Max Parrott
