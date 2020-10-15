After establishing a community basketball league for kids in Woodhaven’s Equity Playground, Michael Pereira worked with fellow neighborhood volunteer Janet Ponce to unveil a new project: a give-and-take library in the park.
During its first week, the library, constructed entirely from donated books and materials, brought the neighborhood together, according to Ponce. Among other things, the shelves are stocked with English, Spanish and Chinese language books.
“The community is coming together,” Pereira said.
Here a student gets help reading, left, and neighborhood kids look through the library’s selection. —Max Parrott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.