The Woodhaven Business Improvement District last week bid farewell to its executive director of four years, only the second in its almost 30-year existence, Raquel Olivares.
Although the move is emotional and comes with mixed feelings, Olivares said she will not be far: She started a new position as an assistant commissioner at the Small Business Service’s Neighborhood Development Division earlier this week.
“One of the reasons why I’m not too devastated right now is because this new positions is going to give me the opportunity to work with the BID, to work with the businesses, because it’s the neighborhood development department,” said Olivares. “That is the department that works with all the business improvements in the city.”
In her capacity as executive director of the BID, she worked with SBS in the past including to receive grants, she said.
A mother of three who lives in Manhattan, where she’ll be working, Olivares has family in Woodhaven and took over the BID in 2018 after the passing of community activist Maria Thompson.
Thompson was the longtime leader of the Greater Woodhaven Development Corp. and founded the Woodhaven BID in 1993. She died in January 2018 and Olivares was hired in December of that year.
Olivares said she is proud of the community partnerships she helped create.
“We did so much in four years,” she said. “I’m proud of pretty much everything we did and I was really lucky to have the support of not only the board but the whole community. I had the support of the community board, the police, the elected officials. I had the support of different city agencies. We were all working together towards our common goals and it shows,” she said, mentioning also the Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association and the Woodhaven Historical Society.
The community gathered at Pop’s Cocina & Bar in Woodhaven last week for a send off.
“I’m proud that we were able to bring everyone together to not only help the small businesses on Jamaica Avenue, but the community as a whole — Woodhaven as a whole.”
Olivares said when she was hired, the board wanted businesses to know that they had someone to turn to, and she thinks they accomplished that. Now, she hopes they find someone else as hands-on.
“I really hope that they can find someone that is going to be hands on like I was, someone that will go out there and clean graffiti or pick up garbage with bare hands — it’s difficult to find people like that,” she said.
Until the executive committee hires someone new, Olivares said Katty Garces, the commercial revitalization program manager at the BID, will handle the day-to-day.
