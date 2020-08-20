The Woodhaven Business Improvement District is leading an effort to clean up Jamaica Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 22, by removing graffiti, picking up trash and cleaning up sidewalks in the area.
The BID is looking for volunteers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., meeting at the intersection of Jamaica and Forest Parkway.
Participants are free to register in advance by emailing woodhavenbid@gmail.com.
The event will adhere to social distancing guidelines and supplies and face masks will be provided by the BID. The cleanup will be held rain or shine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.