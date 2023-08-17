The Woodhaven Business Improvement District will be having its annual back-to- school event on Aug. 24, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the intersection of Forest Parkway and Jamaica Avenue. Free school supplies will be distributed.
There will be a sidewalk chalk mural activity for the kids, as well as a simple obstacle course provided by Streetlab, according to BID Executive Director John Perricone.
Supplies are limited to one backpack per registrant. To register, visit the BID’s website at woodhavenbid.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.