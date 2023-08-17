The Woodhaven Business Improvement District will be having its annual back-to- school event on Aug. 24, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the intersection of Forest Parkway and Jamaica Avenue. Free school supplies will be distributed.

There will be a sidewalk chalk mural activity for the kids, as well as a simple obstacle course provided by Streetlab, according to BID Executive Director John Perricone.

Supplies are limited to one backpack per registrant. To register, visit the BID’s website at woodhavenbid.org.

QueensChronicle.com