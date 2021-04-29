In honor of Earth Day, the Woodhaven Business Improvement District held a beautification event at Forest Parkway Plaza in front of Chase Bank on April 22.
Even on a cold, windy spring day, the BID was able to bring out volunteers both young and old to help make the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and Forest Parkway more attractive, while cultivating plant life at the same time.
With funding secured from Councilman Bob Holden, top center, the BID bought new flowers to put in the plaza’s large planters. While the group unloaded the new vegetation, volunteers helped clean the plant beds, sweep the plaza and repaint the benches.
Middle schooler Abraham Robbana, whose mother brought him and his brothers out to the plaza, said that he had been inspired to do his part after learning that day about air pollution.
Neighborhood Coordination Officers Michael Bohan and Justin Davis of the 102nd Precinct also joined the festivities to pitch in by helping with the bench repainting.
“A lot of people use this square,” Martin Colberg, a board member of the BID, above left, said as he painted. BID Executive Director Raquel Olivares, above center, helps a child plant new flowers. Bottom right, the Robbana brothers sweep the plant beds.
— Max Parrott
