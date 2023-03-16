State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., third from left, celebrated Women’s History Month in Ozone Park on March 10, partnering with EMU Health of Glendale to honor five women for their work in their communities.
Honorees or their representatives at the ceremony included Sherry Algredo, left, chair of Community Board 9; Janet Forte, vice president and secretary for the Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association; Gloria Mahbubani, special projects manager of the Make the Road New York advocacy group, accepting for Arlenis Morel, the organization’s co-executive director; EMU Health representative Giovanni Zammito, accepting for honoree Victoria Tuetonico, the director of revenue cycle management at EMU; and Sookranie Dhanpat, the South Asian community liaison for the Mayor’s Community Affairs Office.
