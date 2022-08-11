Six remarkable women from Ozone Park to Breezy Point were recognized in Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato’s annual Women of Distinction event last Saturday.
This year, Pheffer Amato, center, honored Karen Buffolino-Nevirs, left, and Barbara Buffolino, tenant rights activists who founded the Surfside Housing Association for Tenants; Holly Gendron, treasurer of the New Hamilton Beach Civic; Clare Hilger, secretary of the Rockaway Beach Civic and a member of the Water Safety Coalition; Patricia Raghunandan, a volunteer and advocate for the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol and its food pantry; and Kathleen Lawless, secretary of the Broad Channel Civic for over 10 years.
“I believe in women supporting women, celebrating each other for their accomplishments. We have so many amazing women in this community who do so much, and this is a great way to come together and thank them for their work and contributions,” Pheffer Amato said in a prepared statement.
— Deirdre Bardolf
