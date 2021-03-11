Police found the body of a dead woman in the trunk of a car parked in South Ozone Park on Wednesday morning.
The body was found in the trunk as the abandoned car was in the process of being towed, according to police. NBC New York News 4 reported that the car had been left without plates on 134th Avenue, where it had been for months, before a tow truck came to pick it up Wednesday.
NYPD Chief Reuben Beltran told reporters at a press conference Wednesday that “the vehicle was experiencing a mechanical difficulty, prompting the operator to open the trunk in search of a spare tire. Upon opening the trunk, the operator observed a deceased individual position on their side.”
The discovery was made on a residential block of Lefferts Boulevard just north of the Conduit.
The NYPD has yet to officially confirm the identity of the woman, but Senior Investigator Henry Sautner said that his team believes that the body is that of 26-year-old Destini Smothers, a Troy resident who went missing after a birthday party in Queens in early November. News 4 reported that, according to NYPD officials, the body had Smother’s ID on it and its clothing matched what she was wearing when she was reported missing.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.
