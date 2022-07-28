A single-car collision left one dead and two hospitalized on Sunday.
Twenty-six-year-old Brigitte Mercado was riding in the back seat of a Honda Accord, when the 28-year-old man driving the vehicle struck a curb and collided with a metal fence, police said. A post pierced the chest of the driver and impaled Mercado, according to the New York Daily News.
The driver is listed in critical condition. Another passenger, a 28-year-old woman, is listed in stable condition.
The incident occurred on Brookville Boulevard near Rockaway Boulevard, just outside of JFK Airport, around 11:20 p.m. The Daily News reports the driver allegedly was speeding at the time of the crash.
Mercado was a resident of Far Rockaway.
The NYPD says its Highway Collision Investigation Squad is probing the crash.
— Sean Okula
