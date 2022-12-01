A 63-year-old woman was fatally struck by an SUV Tuesday morning while trying to cross 84th Street mid-block in Lindenwood, according to police.
Ana Cristina Acosta, of 153rd Avenue, was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center after being hit by a 2018 Nissan Rogue around 6 a.m. and transported by EMS.
Police from the 106th Precinct responded to the incident, which occurred near PS 232, and found Acosta lying in the road, unconscious and unresponsive, with head trauma, according to the collision report.
The driver was a 45-year-old woman headed northbound, who remained on the scene and was not injured.
The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad.
Capt. Jerome Bacchi, commanding officer of the 106th Precinct, spoke at Tuesday night’s Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic meeting and did not say what the cause of the crash was but took the opportunity to remind drivers that, with daylight saving’s prolonged darker hours, visibility is decreased and they must slow down.
“I drive down the street routinely — everybody knows where the speed cameras are and you see the brake lights go on,” said Bacchi.
“But as soon as they pass the speed camera, what happens is they speed up again,” he said.
A moment of silence was held for the woman, who lived in a nearby co-op, at the civic meeting.
