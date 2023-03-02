Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say is connected to a homicide last year outside of Blend Lounge in South Richmond Hill.
The NYPD on Monday released video, which can be seen at qchron.com, of the suspect, who allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man and injured a 27-year-old man in the early hours of Monday, Oct. 17, following a dispute inside the club. Nicholas Mahabir of St. Albans was later identified as the deceased.
The suspect was described as having a light-to-medium complexion, at approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen in a yellow T-shirt, jeans and sneakers.
The notorious club has been the focus of continuous community opposition.
A month after the shooting, residents attended the Community Board 9 meeting to voice their concerns. The board voted to send a letter to the State Liquor Authority to have the spot’s liquor license revoked.
At last month’s meeting, resident Juliet Ganpat requested a “complete investigation” into a past incident in which she says the board recommended in favor of the spot’s license despite ongoing issues but did not include the move on the monthly agenda. Chair Sherry Algredo and Public Safety Committee Co-chair Maharani Singh promised that would be addressed.
The Queens Borough President’s Office said last week that it is aware of the complaint.
Board member Latchman Budhai owns the building that Blend is in, according to records.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782).
Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
