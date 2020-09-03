Adding to the many quality-of-life complaints that the pandemic has wrought on the city, quarantine has brought the noise to Ozone Park, in the words of Public Enemy.
As the public health crisis forced more people into park space in order to congregate safely, it has exacerbated noisy behaviors.
When the 106th Precinct held its Sector B Build the Block meeting last Thursday in Tudor Park, Ozone Park residents identified two problem areas where near-nightly gatherings involve stereo systems that break the city’s noise code.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), who lives in the precinct, started out the meeting by confirming that after his office had received a rash of noise-related complaints, he reached out to Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza, who is willing to deploy staff to patrol the area and issue summonses in coordination with the 106th officers.
“I like a good party, but 3 o’clock in the morning on a Monday is a little excessive,” Addabbo said.
Anthony Licitra, who lives in the vicinity of Gemini Fields, where people have been gathering, vented his frustration that his 311 calls did not result in fines. He said when he made four reports about the noise one night, each time the police investigated, they came back without finding anything.
“In my experience driving in a gigantic truck, they see us, and they turn their music off,” said Officer Gurvinder Singh, sergeant of the 106th neighborhood coordination officers, who added he had not personally responded to any of the recent complaints at Gemini Fields.
“It has to be personally observed for us to issue a summons,” said Officer Carlo Santoro. But the officers added that they are making efforts to file a summons when they catch a violation.
The other problem area was at the dead end of Arion Street off Whitelaw Road, which leads into Rocket Playground, and PS 202, where neighbors have grown tired of regular get-togethers that block the street and create a racket.
“There are seven to eight cars that come there consistently, and they leave trash everywhere. It’s just a mess,” said Jennifer Reynoso.
Santoro responded that the precinct has been monitoring that intersection, but he said that it would send out cruisers at night to keep watch.
“Sometimes it takes time,” Singh said.
