The perfect storm, so to speak, rocked southern Queens late last week as a new moon coincided with the bomb cyclone, now known as Winter Storm Elliot, which hit the Northeast starting on Thursday.
It produced flooding reminiscent of Hurricane Irene in 2011, which hit the year before Superstorm Sandy, bringing approximate three-foot storm surges.
“The peak storm surge hit almost identical to high tide,” said Roger Gendron, president of the New Hamilton Beach Civic Association last Friday. “In Irene, the peak surge hit during low tide so we did not have the devastation that people expected.”
Hamilton Beach was inundated this time around, as well as Old Howard Beach and even parts of New Howard Beach that do not typically see the water rise in the streets. The flooding also hit from Broad Channel to the Rockaways.
Two Red Cross service centers were set up on Friday and Saturday in Howard Beach and Rockaway Beach, city Department of Emergency Management Commissioner Zachary Iscol announced at a City Hall press conference alongside the FDNY and the city Departments of Sanitation, Transportation and Environmental Protection.
An emergency resource center was set up at 430 Beach 97th Street in Arverne this week, scheduled to run through Thursday evening with city agencies on-site to answer questions and assist with applications.
Mayor Adams was not present during the press conference and First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo said that he had taken two days off but has been participating in the day’s meeting “many, many times.”
He told reporters on Tuesday that he was in the U.S. Virgin Islands and scolded them for criticizing his not coming back during a historic storm and a Staten Island fire that left two children dead.
Iscol was on the ground Friday morning in the districts of Councilmembers Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) and Selvena-Brooks Powers (D-Jamaica) to survey the damage and needs.
“We toured the entire district, making sure that DSNY, FDNY, DEP and all the other first responding agencies were aware of what the needs were going to be once the storm water retreated back into the bay,” Ariola said.
The tide, she said, came up a “fraction of an inch” lower than that of Hurricane Irene.
Even recently raised streets in Broad Channel took on water, said Gendron and Mike Latella, a Howard Beach resident who has 40 years of meteorology experience and worked for over a decade as a television weatherman.
“The street raising wasn’t intended to stop all flooding,” said Latella. “It was only intended to stop the average full moon high tide and it normally does. But when you have the full moon high tide and you combine that with winds that are coming onshore at the strength that they’ve been coming in today … That’s why it was so bad. I’ve heard people that had water in their houses that really haven’t had in a long time.”
PJ Marcel, head of the Howard Beach Dads Facebook group and owner of Trackside Collision, was getting calls all morning for help with abandoned cars and flooded basements. He partnered up with the owners of Cross Bay Mechanic, who had 15 pumps ready to go to help people empty their basements.
Marcel saw one woman, who lives on 99th Street, whose car and basement full of Christmas presents was wrecked.
As for the cars, once the floor panels get wet, “that’s it,” he said.
Pictures of cars with water up to the hoods flooded Facebook. The Rockaway Times posted fish swimming in flooded living spaces and retweeted what is believed to be part of a recently autopsied whale that washed up into the streets. It is thought to be the one found on the shore in Arverne two weeks ago.
Flooding retreated on Friday and the winds shifted from blowing inland.
The tide that evening was not of concern but the drop in temperatures was, as they were set to near 10 degrees overnight. Latella and Marcel recommended keeping at least a steady drip coming to prevent pipes from freezing.
“I think phase two of this, with the low temperatures and the high winds, could bring us other issues like downed power lines, downed trees,” Ariola feared on Friday. “The ice is really going to be a problem.”
She said the Sanitation Department is out in “full force” salting the streets.
Gov. Hochul noted the treacherous ice conditions when she was in the Rockaways on Christmas Eve.
Iscol said that around 700 salt spreaders were being deployed across the city to combat black ice and that the Joint Transportation Management Center, operated by the NYPD and the DOT, was activated to handle any traffic issues including power outages that could lead to traffic signals going out.
Emergency Service Unit trucks were also out, Iscol said, and facilitated non-life-threatening rescues Friday morning.
Sanitation is providing expanded service to Queens residents impacted by the storm. It is collecting debris and damaged household items through New Year’s Day, outside of its regular pickup dates.
“DSNY continues to collect storm debris in areas affected by last week’s flooding,” the agency posted on Twitter.
“If you have damaged items, set them out when you are able — our workers will pick them up and help get our City back to normal.”
After New Year’s Eve, DSNY will reassess and provide further updates, Ariola’s office shared on social media.
Top of mind for many is how to prevent storms like this from wrecking such havoc on coastal communities.
“If they built my floodgates, we wouldn’t have this problem,” said Gendron, who has advocated for the US Army Corps of Engineers to build coastal flood gates around Jamaica Bay, for which a project has been proposed but remains years down the line.
Borough President Donovan Richards said Hurricane Ida came to mind but told the Chronicle, “When you’re someone who’s been impacted and lost everything, it doesn’t matter what the name of the storm is. It’s very sad to come up on the holiday season to see people and families who’ve lost everything.”
That is what he saw in the Rockaways Friday, he said, and visited Hamilton Beach and Howard Beach in the following days.
“This is really about ensuring that those who lost everything could be made as whole as possible,” Richards said.
Hochul toured the Rockaways on Saturday with elected officials including Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau), Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson (D-Far Rockaway) and state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park).
Following the tour, Hochul said they saw bulkheads compromised and damaged.
“We know we needed assistance from the Army Corps of Engineers to rebuild them,” she said. “They’ve been damaged since Sandy and the State of New York and the City of New York are certainly going to be helping that effort to protect the neighbors from the water rushing out of the bay and flooding the streets.”
“Yet again, Southeast Queens, the Rockaways and surrounding areas have undergone horrible yet entirely foreseeable mass flooding,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Sixteen months after Hurricane Ida struck our shores and killed thirteen fellow New Yorkers, our government has not made the changes, improvements, and recoveries necessary to protect and shelter its citizens,” Williams continued.
He said that people deserve “real plans, commitments, and genuine change” and called on the mayor to increase funding to the low-lying, disaster-prone areas and the governor to amend the State of Emergency she issued to include a request for federal funding for homeowners in the effected areas.
Williams also called for the Army Corps to be deployed for resiliency projects.
Richards tweeted on Friday: “We need immediate investment to improve our infrastructure and combat climate change.”
Talk of Federal Emergency Management Assistance funds has come up but it will have to be determined if the areas meet the threshold to receive assistance. In her Rockaway briefing, Hochul said her office would be meeting with FEMA statewide.
Damage can be reported to 311 or online at bit.ly/3YKmY0H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.