National Lemonade Day was well represented in Howard Beach last weekend as dozens gathered together to erect lemonade stands across the town, run by the youngest entrepreneurs.
Seven lemonade stands popped up over the course of Saturday and Sunday. Lemonade Squad, Lucky’s Lemonade Stand, Squeeze the Day, Sunshine in a Cup, Juicelandnyc, Sweet and Sour, and Anna and Bella’s Bracelets sold lemonade and more. They made up a route that tasters could travel.
At top, PJ Marcel, head of Howard Beach Dads, and his wife, Daniela, pose with their daughters in front of their Lucky’s Lemonade Stand.
“All the stands were great, kids and parents were awesome and a special thank you to our HB community who always comes out to support our events,” wrote Melissa Orlando-Romero, above center, in a post.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.