Here comes spring!
Officially, I can now say that spring is almost here. I have been secretly uttering that one word for quite some time now and it is just a few weeks away.
I can be certain the school crossing guards have been doing the same. Give them a nice smile when you see them. They protect our children each and every school day (cold and warm) and sometimes me too, crossing the streets of Woodhaven. I am friends with them as I see them almost every day. I can remember my kids loving them too, having a chat about their day while waiting patiently for the light to turn and the walk sign to emerge, usually on the way home from school. These crossing guards sometimes go unrecognized as they diligently stand at their posts, but please don’t forget them. Megan, one of our former workers here at the Greater Woodhaven Development Corp., is one. I usually text her during the worst weather and joke about how warm the office is here and how she is doing a great service for our neighborhood.
Now keeping with the spring theme, we are doing a spring bunny promotion on Saturday, April 4, from 1 to 3 p.m., where we will take free pics with the bunny and have a make-it-and-take-it craft table. The children will decorate a plastic Easter egg with funny bunny faces, similar to a Mr. Potato Head.
I love having crafts for the kids and also for seniors. I do a craft class at two senior centers in Woodhaven and Ozone Park on my off days from the GWDC. Recently one of my regular students at the Woodhaven center passed away, and I spoke with her daughter-in-law shortly thereafter. She told me how much my craft class meant to her mother-in-law. She said she would love to show everyone what she made that day with Lisa. She kept it all and displayed it proudly. That made my day. If you are a senior, check out the centers. They are great fun. Not only do they do crafts but bingo, exercise classes, parties, lunches and more. Call them for more info. Some people don’t even realize how much these centers mean to our seniors. When I am a senior I’ll be going there too.
Remember to wear your green for St. Paddy’s Day and be Irish for a day!
See you in April, when we will discuss the upcoming GWDC annual meeting, open to all, and other events. Until then enjoy the last few days of that other word, “winter.”
