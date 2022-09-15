What do you have to lose except weight?
The Richmond Hill Overeaters Anonymous group can help those exhibiting compulsive eating behaviors.
OA is a Twelve-Step Fellowship based on the foundations of Alcoholics Anonymous and was founded in 1960. It offers a one-day-at-a-time approach and tools include an eating plan, sponsorship, meetings, writing and anonymity.
The group meets every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holy Child of Jesus Church.
“It’s a person program,” said Alex G., who has been in OA since the 1970s and has been running the Richmond Hill group for over 10 years.
It is not about weight loss experts or computerized counseling like some modern forms of therapy, and OA does not focus on calorie counting.
Alex G. said it gets to the heart of compulsive behaviors and asks, “What’s eating you?”
Presently, the Richmond Hill group only comprises about four members but they welcome newcomers.
About 6,500 OA groups meet in over 75 countries with 60,000 members worldwide.
In Richmond Hill, the first, third and, when they occur, fifth meetings of the month are beginner’s meetings.
The second is a step and tradition meeting using the OA Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions book. The fourth meeting is a Big Book meeting. The group alternates between the Overeaters Anonymous Brown Book and blue AA Big Book each month.
For more information, call Alex at (917) 202-8468.
