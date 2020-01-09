W’haven beauty for Miss NY

Monday to Friday, Nalicia Ramdyal is a special ed teacher at PS 120 in Flushing.

But come next Saturday and Sunday, she will be in Purchase, NY competing in the Miss New York USA pageant. Her goal: becoming Miss USA 2020.

“I’m going to be representing Woodhaven,” Ramdyal said of the neighborhood she’s lived in since immigrating to the United States from Guyana in 1999 with her parents and two sisters. “I’m wearing the sash.”

It is her second — and final shot — at the crown. This year, at 27, she has reached the contest’s upper age limit.

Ramdyal entered the beauty contest for the chance to promote the fight against domestic violence, a cause she adopted as a student at Franklin K. Lane High School with three years in an abusive relationship.

— Michael Shain