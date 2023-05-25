Seniors got to phone in their questions with live help from volunteers over the weekend who provided a free “lunch and learn” tutoring session on using cell phones at Lenny’s Clam Bar in Howard Beach.
On Saturday morning, 30 volunteers from the Ozone Park Woodhaven Howard Beach Lions Club, led by Brina Ciaramella and Christine Provvisiero, provided the tech help to about 50 attendees.
A group lesson on basics such as photo taking and creating a new contact was given, followed by one-on-one help. Free pizza and more accompanied the lessons.
Even Lenny’s staff jumped in to help, seen at top.
— Deirdre Bardolf
