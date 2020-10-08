A basketball training ground has sprung up in the court of Woodhaven’s Equity Playground, where a hoop that remained broken for years turned into a platform for kids to advocate for themselves.
After 23-year-old Woodhaven resident Michael Pereira decided to volunteer his time helping neighborhood kids socialize and avoid trouble during the pandemic, he began getting in touch with parents to form a weekly basketball meet-up.
But Pereira quickly realized that the first step to starting practice was fixing the court, which had been neglected for years. To do so, he enlisted the help of the kids, who called the city and local legislators to demand that they replace the hoop, and, lo and behold, the city listened.
“That was something small, but these kids, they feel like they did it. So it’s been positive,” Pereira said.
Since the kids accomplished their goal of procuring a new basketball hoop, their imaginations have started to run wild with how they can improve on the park, which has become a central part of their social experience during the pandemic.
“We want to add some stuff here like probably a fountain, a running station, some volleyball nets,” said sixth-grader Madin Mukit at the playground last Friday. “We should also fix the gates and stuff because it has a chain-y vibe, like a jail vibe.”
By providing the kids with a consistent afternoon activity, Pereira has also given them a much-needed social outlet. Many of them started remote-only learning several weeks ago, and had been missing their friends.
The idea for a meet-up initially occurred to him as the result of local tragedy. On Aug. 6, Sanel Music, a 21-year-old from the neighborhood, was killed in a shooting at the corner of 91st Street and 85th Avenue, a block from Forest Park.
When Pereira, who had left a job before the pandemic hit for personal reasons and was in the process of finding employment, heard about the shooting, he decided he could use this time to engage Woodhaven’s youth.
“I had been home for five months, and just wanting to do something, and feeling like I couldn’t,” he said.
That night he stayed up drafting a plan, writing to parents and creating fliers calling for a pick-up game that would meet three times per week. Since then, the group has grown to consistently include 45 to 60 kids ranging in age from 5 to 13, with a few in their late teens and early 20s. While he’s had trouble getting kids to show up on a Saturday, Pereira goes out twice a week to help organize games.
As everyone gathered around 4 p.m. on Friday, Pereira was handing out voter registration forms to a group of late high school kids who had asked him about his group. Within minutes, he had recruited the help of EPIC North High School senior and basketball player Ethan Cruz to come by and help teach the younger players one day a week.
Other neighborhood volunteers come out to mentor the kids too. Wandaly and Brendaly Capellan, two CUNY students, whose mother runs a nearby day care, have begun to help Pereira manage the students.
“It has created a sense of community and family,” said Brendaly. “We can’t really do anything inside, so we’re trying to figure out what we can do after October. If we can get more resources, we could do more with the kids.”
Pereira’s plan now is to culminate the season of pickup with a Halloween tournament the weekend of Oct. 30 and 31. He wants to create a large community gathering that would include a costume contest in addition to the finals tournament.
But one obstacle is funding. Since Pereira and the Capellans have been operating on a completely volunteer basis, they had to be scrappy. Pereira was able to scrape together a few hundred dollars to provide some equipment, but he’s set up a GoFundMe page in order to help with the Halloween event and some other activites.
The response to the league has been so positive that it’s filled him with service project ideas. He wants to get the kids to plant a bed of tulips in the park for the spring. Brendaly had the idea to lead the kids in constructing a give-one-take-one library.
On top of everything, Pereira would like to see if he can keep his group together in a more permanent capacity. He would love to work with a school to make it an official league, but like so many activities under COVID, he said that he’ll have to take it week by week to know what will be possible under the changing restrictions.
