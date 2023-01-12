The areas of South Ozone Park and Howard and Hamilton Beach are among the highest for Covid positivity in the city, an NYC Test & Treat Corps rep informed Community Board 10 last Thursday, when members met virtually out of what the chairperson called “prudence” following a rise in cases after the holiday season.
Jason Reischel shared data with the board that showed the ZIP code encompassing the Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park neighborhoods ranking 11th in the city for highest percent positivity rates in the seven-day period at 24 percent positive with 85 cases, according to city data. The numbers were based on reported rates, Reischel noted, as many cases go undetected and unreported.
“One of the reasons I wanted to speak to Community Board 10 is because some of your neighborhoods are some of the highest positivity rates in the city,” he said.
Howard Beach and Lindenwood had a rate of just under 23 percent positivity as of last week with 39 new reported cases.
As for other parts of South Queens, Woodhaven was fifth for highest positivity rates in the entire city, with 76 as of last week, behind Broad Channel, Astoria and Cambria Heights, which ranked second, third and fourth, respectively.
Reischel noted the rate citywide, saying “It’s much lower than a year ago now but we are starting to see increased positivity rates and we’re expecting to see even more next week when all the data starts coming in from everyone who traveled over the holidays.”
He also spoke of concerns about the flu, which typically spikes around this time of year. There were roughly 8,000 cases reported in February a year ago. By just December last year, however, the city was at over 16,000 cases.
“The flu right now is ripping through our neighborhoods at a much higher rate than it historically has done,” Reischel said.
Formerly NYC Health + Hospitals Test & Trace Corps, his agency is now known as the Test and Treat Corps as mobile testing units now offer the Covid treatment Paxlovid and some of the vans also test for the flu and RSV and provide Tamiflu prescriptions.
Also on the minds of CB 10 members at the monthly meeting was the recent damage from Winter Storm Elliot.
An emergency town hall meeting also took place on Thursday night, hosted by state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) in Arverne.
“Despite the fact that the senator’s office does know when Community Board 10 meets, he scheduled that meeting for tonight, which meant that none of the people from Community Board 10 who were impacted by the winter storm on Dec. 23, with the serious flooding that we had in Community Board 10, could attend this meeting,” said CB 10 Chair Betty Braton.
She excused member Roger Gendron, the area’s resident flood control advocate, to attend the town hall.
“We would hope that in the future, Senator Sanders would not schedule a meeting on the same night as our board meeting,” Braton added.
As for correspondence, she said the Department of Transportation had found speed reducers were warranted along Shore Parkway. Four will be installed: one between 84th and 86th streets and three between 86th and 89th streets.
The community board received the first correspondence regarding the siting of cannabis retail dispensaries, although none will be in Community District 10 yet.
Braton said the board has been getting a lot of questions about the coming recreational dispensaries and acknowledged reports of shops selling marijuana without licenses, despite some being granted throughout the state.
“As of today, we have not received, at Community Board 10, any reach-out from any party interested in opening a dispensary or a retail establishment in our board district,” she said.
“I’m sure we’ll probably get one at some point but as of now there are none in Community Board 10 that have received a license from the state or that we are aware have applied for one.”
State regulations require that license-holders notify the community board in whose jurisidiction the premises would be located.
