Community Board 10 met last week for the first time following the summer break, remaining online for the time being with plans to meet in person in October if state guidance permits.
The meeting began with city Department of Sanitation officials reminding residents that curbside composting will return on Oct. 3 and also detailing plans for a renovation of the department’s garages on 150th Avenue.
Chair Betty Braton brought up the July news that the Travelodge on Redding Street in Ozone Park had been reactivated as a homeless shelter and announced that the board had also received a notice via telephone, not yet a formal letter, that the Hilton Garden Inn on 134th Avenue near JFK Airport had been as well, and that families were being moved in.
Braton also announced that the Department of Transportation had deemed that the stretch of Cross Bay Boulevard from 164th to 165th avenues should be considered for mobile speed enforcement.
The department will add the location to the existing list of proposed speed enforcements sites and survey the area, she said.
A speed hump on 105th Street between 107th Avenue and Rockaway Boulevard will be installed as soon as resources become available, she added.
Over the summer, the board also provided written testimony in support of Councilwoman Joann Ariola’s (R-Ozone Park) bill to create an office to handle marine debris disposal and vessel surrendering.
The board also met over the summer with the Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit to present a “shopping list of all the ongoing issues” it has throughout the district and a meeting is set to follow with higher ups in the NYPD, above Capt. Jerome Bacchi, the 106th Precinct commander, Braton said.
Bacchi also gave an update of crime, which included arrests for petit larceny being up 65 percent this year, with 930 in total, accounting for over 100 per month.
“A lot of it is caused by recidivists, so ... if you contact the politicians and say, ‘Hey we’ve had enough,’ maybe they’ll do something to enact some sort of reforms that will address that,” he said.
The whole meeting can be viewed on the board’s YouTube channel.
