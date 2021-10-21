Looking for work?
A three-day virtual job fair will be taking place from Tuesday, Oct. 26 through Thursday, Oct. 28.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) will again be hosting the event this year, co-sponsored by Resorts World Casino.
Jobseekers can log on from the comfort and safety of their homes any of the days and search through all the registered companies and groups, including the New York State Police, New York City Community Bank, Treasure Island Management, Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center and over 100 more.
Be prepared to register, create a profile and upload a photo and resume.
In an interactive hiring room, candidates can chat with company representatives so it is advised to dress sharp if the camera is going to be on.
“In this world of Zoom meetings, I believe jobseekers will have an easy time navigating the site and virtually interacting with the companies,” said Addabbo.
For more information, contact Addabbo’s office at (718) 738-1111.
