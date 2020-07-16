Vincent Maltese, a longtime familar face in the community and brother of former state Sen. Serphin Maltese, died last Sunday.
The 86-year-old, a lifelong smoker, had failing kidneys, lungs and bladder. The Bayside resident didn’t want to go through dialysis.
“He went the way he wanted to,” Serphin told the Chronicle Tuesday.
Vincent was elected Assembly district leader in Bayside for the Conservative Party, where he was a co-founding member in 1962. He served on the Ridgewood Community Board of Directors which operates the Cav. Peter Cardella Citizens Senior Citizens Center and was a member of the Italian Charities of America, where he served as vice president for almost 30 years.
Maltese was also a member of the First Avenue Boys, the Scafidi Belmonte Mezzagno Benevolent Society and Bella Italia Mia. He was on the board of the Italo-American Federal Credit Union.
“He was always there for the community,” said Tony Di Piazza of the Federazione Italo-Americana di Brooklyn and Queens. “He never said no to anything. He will certainly be missed.”
Vincent entered a career in law enforcement in his late 30s and worked as a court officer.
“He was very strong-willed,” Serphin said. “He was always involved with his family, his extended family. He was a mentor.”
Serphin also noted the outpouring of love on Facebook, with some commenters saying Vincent was a father figure to them.
“He certainly was a lifetime partner to me,” Serphin said.
Vincent was a founding member of the Triangle Fire Memorial Association. He lost his grandmother and two aunts to the fire in the Triangle shirtwaist factory in 1911. The fire killed 146 of the 500 workers at the site in Manhattan and led to improved safety workplace standards.
Vincent is survived by children Allen, Patricia, Paula Anne, Vincent and Guy, as well as 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. His wife, Jean, died last year.
Services were limited to the family only.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Italian Charities of America in Elmhurst, International Society 575 Cosma and Damiano in Howard Beach or St. Francis Hospital, The Heart Center in Roslyn, LI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.