Since the deaths of Police Officers Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera after a shooting in Harlem, groups across Council District 32 have come together to honor the fallen, raise money and show support for law enforcement.
District 32 Back the Blue events continued over the weekend, including at Police Officer Nicholas Demutiis Park, next to the 106th Precinct, and also in Broad Channel and Hamilton Beach, at the West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department.
The events were held in partnership with Councilwoman Joann Ariola, center left above with state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., Ariola’s chief of staff, Phyllis Inserillo, members of the 106th Precinct including Capt. Jerome Bacchi, far right, and members of the Richmond Hill-South Ozone Park Lions Club.
— Deirdre Bardolf
