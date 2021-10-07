State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., above, held his 12th annual Veterans BBQ on Sept. 25.
The weather cooperated as Addabbo threw a celebration of the veterans and their family and friends. Councilman Eric Ulrich, center, and Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato, standing at right, also attended.
“This was the 12th year that I have held this event, and after Covid forced us to do a grab-and-go lunch last year, I really wanted to make this one special,” Addabbo said. “I was so happy to see our veterans come out to the Howard Beach Motor Boat Club and safely celebrate. As I like to say, every day is Veterans Day, and I am proud that the community was able to come together for such a great event and show our veterans how much they are appreciated.”
The Howard Beach Motor Boat Club hosted the event and its staff helped to cook and serve the food. Laura Lee and Richie Pullara provided the entertainment and Pat Connelly and Mike Iannazzo helped organize the celebration.
Addabbo thanked local businesses that donated to the event including Brother’s Ravioli, Bruno’s Ristorante, C&C Italian Deli, CrossBay Diner, Danny’s Szechuan, DiVino Pizzeria, Gino’s Pizzeria, LaVilla Pizzeria, Lenny’s Clam Bar, McDonald’s, New Park Pizza, Oxford Bakery, Russo’s On The Bay and Sugar Bun Bakery.
