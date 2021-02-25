Public health, but make it fashion.
The Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic announced the winners of a homemade mask contest Tuesday.
First place went to AnnaMaria Iannone for her mask, top, along with a $50 gift card from state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr.
Second place went to the Lew family for its mask, left, with a $25 gift card from Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato.
Third place went to Sofia Freyre with a $25 gift card from Councilmember Eric Ulrich.
— Max Parrott
