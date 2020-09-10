Police found a dead woman in the Betts Creek swamp in Lindenwood, within the 106th Precinct, last Wednesday.
At 11:45 a.m. police responded to a call about an unidentified dead body in the inlet near 75th Street and 157th Avenue. The officers did not find identification on the body. After they received the call, the NYPD entered the creek from the intersection and extracted the body.
Police say that they do not have any information about the cause of death at this time. The Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the results of its examination as of press time.
Officers could be seen in scuba gear at the scene. EMS also responded to the scene and determined the unidentified person deceased. The case is still pending family notification.
The body is one of several to be discovered in the marshland and waters surrounding Howard Beach in recent years.
In 2016, the body of Howard Beach resident Karina Vetrano was found by her father in Spring Creek Park. The ensuing murder trial attracted national media attention due to its controversial reliance on a DNA phenotype test.
In 2012, a man’s body was found floating in the water off Old Howard Beach.
