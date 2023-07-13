Unidad y Fe Lutheran Mission will host a health fair on Saturday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 91-06 Jamaica Ave. in Woodhaven.
The church will provide health screenings and workshops, immigration information, free phones, health insurance and other resources.
Northwell Health will provide free HIV testing, according to Unidad y Fe outreach coordinator Jasmin Villacres.
“Unidad y Fe is here to serve the community,” Villacres said in a written statement.. “We often host events and have weekly programs available to join, so when we have an event this big, we’d like to spread the word as much as possible so everyone can take advantage of it.”
For more information on future events, visit the church’s Instagram page, @unidadyfe or call (718) 487-4450.
