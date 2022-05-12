Hurricanes have no mercy, and neither did the St. Helen CYO Boys Intermediate basketball team, going 12-0 in the regular season and 4-0 in the playoffs to win the Brooklyn/Queens Intermediate Diocesan Final last Thursday, May 5, played at Cathedral Prep High School.
The team fought back from down five points to beat St. Athanasius of Brooklyn 55-46 in the championship final.
“St. Helen was led to the championship victory by the tough defense of Adam Arnold and David Rodriguez, the inside play of John Keogh and the clutch shooting of Tommy Del Cielo. It was a true team effort,” said Coach Kevin Collins, left.
The St. Helen Hurricanes are Vince Scida, top left, Joseph Dorane, Keogh, Del Cielo, Arnold and Coach Rudy Pe–a, top right, with Rodriguez, Noah Collins, Caiden Pe–a, Gianni Calabrese and Joseph Noto, center, in front.
