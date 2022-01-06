After 12 years as councilman in District 32, Eric Ulrich will now be a senior advisor to Mayor Adams.
The mayor announced members of his senior staff on Wednesday.
“This team has the experience, knowledge, and skill to take our government — and our city — to new heights,” Adams said in a prepared statement. “Our motto is Get Stuff Done — and we are already off to a flying start. Together, we will work day in and day out to make New York City safer, more equitable, and more prosperous for all.”
Ulrich tweeted shortly after the announcement, “I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve in the [Adams] Administration. I look forward to helping him implement his vision for a better New York.”
Ulrich was instrumental in passing legislation that established the City Department of Veterans Services and organized Superstorm Sandy relief efforts in South Queens.
— Deirdre Bardolf
