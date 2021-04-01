Councilman Eric Ulrich, fourth from right, hosted a spring community cleanup last Saturday in partnership with the city Department of Sanitation.
Joined by members of his staff, the Queens Explorers, auxiliary officers from the NYPD 106th Precinct and community leaders, the initiative targeted trash- and graffiti-prone areas in Ozone Park and Centreville. The materials for the cleanup efforts were provided by the DSNY.
Volunteers tackled some of the most problematic locations in the district, including Liberty Avenue; 101st Avenue; 114th Place and North Conduit Avenue; and Centreville Street and Huron Street. By the end, they had filled dozens of garbage bags and painted over several graffiti hot spots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.