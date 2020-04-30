The ink in President Trump’s signature was barely dry last Friday when U.S. Reps. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) and Tom Suozzi (D-Suffolk, Nassau, Queens) discussed details of the $484 billion extension of the Coronvirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in a teleconference with small business owners and their colleagues who represent central and eastern Long Island.
Suozzi hosted the call that also included Reps. Peter King (R-Nassau, Suffolk), Kathleen Rice (D-Nassau) and Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk).
An overriding concern among all five, Democrat and Republican, is that the last round of funding seemed to have big banks lending big businesses money intended for smaller businesses with fewer employees.
“We need to let the biggest banks know we’re watching,” Suozzi said. “We’re going to work to send a message to the [U.S. Small Business Administration] and the Treasury Department to help get that message across.”
“Many small businesses in my district are on the verge of going under,” King said. “Some of the big banks may feel with SBA applications that their fee isn’t big enough, that they won’t make sufficient revenue. Big banks have an obligation to step forward.”
Rice, who said her office is getting calls daily from small businesses that need help, said some banks have said that the Treasury Department needs to be more specific in its guidelines to banks, some of whom she said fear approving a loan too quickly and without due diligence — and subsequently getting stuck with a bad loan on the books.
“Oversight is not a political question,” Rice said. “Oversight assumes you have good actors, but also some fraud.”
“This is about life and death for those small businesses who need to get back on their feet,” Zeldin said. “They will not survive without help.”
The congressman added that he wants any subsequent bill to address some nonprofits and other organizations that have suffered as much as a restaurant or clothing store, but can’t apply for bailout money.
“They’re people who don’t qualify, but should,” he said.
Meeks said banks do have the leeway to bump some smaller applicants to the head of the line. He told all business owners on the conference who have not already applied for loans to do so quickly and get their paperwork on record.
And he recommended that those with applications not processed in the last round pay painstaking attention to where their application is now.
“See where you are in the queue,” he said. “Make sure you don’t get pushed back.”
He also said that with the new round of funding setting aside $60 million for community banks and other small lending institutions, it might be to a business owner’s advantage two withdraw from a larger bank and apply to a smaller one.
Meeks and Zeldin said new funding should include some discretion based on the needs of specific types of businesses. One example was allowing a bank to lengthen the term of a loan for an established independent restaurant that might need some leeway the first few months to get its customer base back as people get their jobs back.
Rice said the impact on public eduction, when hit by the falling dominoes of lost income, lost state income taxes and lost municipal real estate taxes is “another train that’s hurtling down the track.”
