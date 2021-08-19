Over the past week, two shootings broke out in the confines of the 102nd Precinct.
One in Richmond Hill was fatal. The other, which took place in Ozone Park, was a close call. Both involved motorists.
Officers discovered South Richmond Hill resident Anthony Ali, 24, last Thursday after he was shot in his car in the head and chest at the intersection of 89th Avenue and 116th Street in Richmond Hill. Police arrived right before 10 p.m. in response to a 911 call about a dispute over a vehicle collision.
Police said that the altercation began when the shooter struck Ali’s 2021 blue BMW 430 sedan from the rear. Ali confronted him and the two started to argue before driving to the location where the shooting took place. When the perpetrator took out his weapon, Ali got in his vehicle to flee, but was shot multiple times in his car, the NYPD reported.
Ali had climbed out of his car but was not conscious by the time EMS responded to the location and rushed him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased, police said. The shooter had fled the scene.
There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.
On Monday night another shooting took place around 12:15 a.m. farther south at Rockaway Boulevard and 91st Street in Ozone Park, police said.
A 20-year-old male and his 19-year-old female passenger were shot at in his car by the driver of another car who pulled up to them. A bullet grazed the cheek of the male driver and caused the glass to shatter and cut the passenger’s forehead and forearm, according to the police. The victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and listed in stable condition.
There also have been no arrests in Monday’s shooting and the investigation remains ongoing.
Ali’s murder is the first in the 102nd Precinct in 2021. Last year, Woodhaven, which falls within the confines of the 102nd Precinct, was the location of two fatal shootings around the end of July and early August.
