Out of the eight candidates who have registered with the New York City Campaign Finance Board to run for City Council District 32, just two qualified for public matching funds in the latest round of filing.
High school teacher and activist Felicia Singh has remained at the top of the fundraising heap, with an $93,594 infusion to her campaign.
With the new funds her estimated balance is $112,170.
Mike Scala, a Howard Beach attorney who ran unsuccessfully against term-limited incumbent Eric Ulrich (D-Ozone Park) in 2017, received $41,078 from the CFB, bringing his estimated balance to $46,474.
The contribution limit for City Council candidates is $250.
In this round, the CFB approved public matching funds payments totaling $17,263,525 to 61 candidates in the 2021 New York City elections.
Two mayoral candidates, one comptroller candidate, two borough presidency candidates, and 56 City Council candidates qualified for payment.
The payment comes after the CFB instituted an improved $8-to-$1 matching rate and more robust candidate guidance and training.
