Federal prosecutors are charging that a security guard at Aqueduct Race Track was the inside man posing as a victim when a friend of his and a third unidentified person allegedly stole $280,000 during a cash transfer on March 7.
Lafayette Morrison, 37, of Jamaica, employed as a guard at the racetrack, and Lamel Miller, also 37, of Queens, were charged Monday in federal court in Brooklyn according to a statement and criminal complaints released by the office of Richard Donoghue, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. They face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
“The defendants allegedly gambled that they could pull off a high-stakes robbery with the benefit of inside information, but thanks to the outstanding efforts of [U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms] special agents and NYPD detectives, they ended up on the losing end of the bet,” Donoghue said.
And according to the complaint against Miller, so-called “burner” cell phones that he allegedly purchased to help cover the group’s tracks just may be exactly what prosecutors need to convict them for the robbery.
The robbery took place at about 9:45 p.m. following the track’s Gotham Day races. The complaints allege Morrison was escorting two clerks to the track’s vault with the cash. Miller and a person referred to only as “Co-Conspirator-1” allegedly were wearing surgical masks and were armed with handguns when they confronted the group on a catwalk between the first and second floors of the office area.
The victims said the gunmen took their cell phones and the money before forcing them, along with Morrison, into a closet.
The complaint against Miller states that he and the unidentified man were recorded on track surveillance cameras in the area of the Aqueduct offices without their masks at approximately 9:15 p.m.
In both complaints, an ATF special agent states that cell phone purchases and cell tower data information link Miller with Morrison, and place phones allegedly belonging to Miller at the racetrack during and around the times of the robbery.
The complaints allege that a man bought two phones from a MetroPCS store on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard on March 6, the day before the robbery. The buyer paid for the phones in cash and gave an address that proved to be for a Chinese restaurant.
One of those phones, identified as the “516 burner phone,” and three others were recovered in a trash bin near the track parking lot after the robbery. Authorities allege that records prove the 516 phone was at Aqueduct the night of March 6, the night before the robbery, when Morrison was on duty.
Morrison’s own phone and the burner phone hit the same tower near Morrison’s home earlier on the day on March 7; and the 516 burner phone allegedly hit on a cell tower near Aqueduct that day at about 4 p.m., “around the same time Morrison’s security guard shift ... started.”
The second phone, the “347 burner phone,” allegedly hit at the same cell tower as Miller’s own phone on the afternoon of the robbery.
A records check also allegedly determined that the 347 burner phone was used to make calls on March 6 to three women, one identified as a woman Miller previously identified as his wife; another with whom he has had a previous relationship; and a woman identified as his mother.
Referring to NYPD records and cell phone data, authorities allege that Morrison and Miller knew each other at least as far back as 2000, when they were arrested for a robbery in Queens.
They also allege that Miller and Morrison spoke approximately 38 times on their regular cell phones on March 6 and 7; and that Miller’s regular phone called the 516 burner phone in Morrison’s possession the day before the robbery.
