Two people have been charged in the stabbing that occurred outside of John Adams High School in Ozone Park last Tuesday and left two students gravely wounded.
Jamia Dean, a 20-year-old woman from Ozone Park who lives just two blocks away from the school on Rockaway Boulevard, and a 16-year-old male were both arrested on Monday and each was charged with attempted murder in the second degree and other crimes.
Just before 10:30 a.m. last Tuesday, Dean and the 16-year-old approached two students, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, across the street from the school, the authorities said.
According to a press release from the Queens District Attorney’s Office, the 16-year-old defendant said “What’s up?” to the younger victim and punched him multiple times in the face. Dean pulled his hair and her accomplice produced a kife and stabbed the boy, causing deep lacerations to his back and leg.
The older student tried to intervene by jumping onto the juvenile and Dean pulled that victim’s hair as the juvenile punched and stabbed him. The victims fled to the school for help.
The 16-year-old male suffered stab wounds in the leg and back, and was transported to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition. He required a chest tube and sustained injury to his right lung, and was in the hospital for three days.
The 17-year-old male suffered seven laceration wounds to the torso, back, arm and hip and was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition. A 6-inch deep wound injured his spleen and he underwent two surgeries to his spleen and elbow and was in the hospital for five days after life-threatening blood loss, according to the district attorney.
Surveillance video caught both suspects fleeing the scene on foot and discarding their clothes in a trash receptacle.
The investigation was conducted by Detective Patrick Cahill of the 106th Precinct’s Detective Squad.
The precinct posted on Twitter that the alleged perpetrators were arrested “thanks to tips from the community [and] great investigative work.”
Dean was arraigned Monday night on a 12-count complaint charging her with two counts of attempted murder, nine counts of assault and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. She faces up to 25 years in prison, if convicted.
“This defendant and a juvenile allegedly committed a violent attack, which is particularly brazen, in front of one of our high schools,” said DA Melinda Katz in the release. “The two teenaged victims that were stabbed were gravely wounded. We will not tolerate this kind of violence and the defendants will be held accountable for their alleged actions,” she continued.
Police could not confirm if the suspects turned themselves in, as some reports stated. “They come in because they know they are being sought by us,” an NYPD spokesperson said generally.
Councilmember Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) was on the scene after the incident and told the Chronicle she commends the 106th Precinct detectives and Patrol Borough Queens South “for their swift action in apprehending these perpetrators.”
“Two of our scholars were assaulted and sought shelter inside the school,” Principal Pedro Cubero wrote in a letter to parents on the day of the incident. “We immediately notified the NYPD, our Borough Safety Director and School Safety as well as trained staff who administered first aid ... We assure you that every precaution was taken and will continue to be taken to ensure the safety of our students and staff members.”
Ariola stated that the school safety officers “played a very big part in the fact that their lives were saved.”
She continued, “School safety officers know the kids that are in the school, they know kids who don’t belong in the school and don’t attend the school. They really are a first line of defense for the safety of our students, our teachers and staff. I don’t believe that their budget should be cut at all. In fact, it should be enhanced.”
“As a grandparent whose grandson goes to a public high school, I am fully confident in the ability of our school safety officers and NYPD officers as well as school staff to keep our children safe ... while they are in the confines of the school,” Ariola said.
“I look forward to working with the Mayor and as a member of the Committee on Public Safety to provide more police to precincts that are seeing higher incidents of crime,” she said.
Crime in the 106th is up 62 percent compared to last year, with felony assaults up almost 20 percent.
