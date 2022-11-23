Over 180 turkeys were distributed in Woodhaven last Friday thanks to Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, above right, and the Zara Charitable Foundation, Zara Reality’s philanthropic arm.
The Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol and the Richmond Hill-South Ozone Park Lions Club also volunteered for the event.
“Since I was a child, my family proudly celebrated the great American tradition of Thanksgiving,” Rajkumar said in a prepared statement. “Prices of turkeys are higher than ever this year with record inflation, so my office has stepped in to provide the turkeys for free,” she continued. Her efforts continued through the week including giveaways in South Ozone Park and at PS 254.
“Zara practices what we believe through acts of compassion to help our community strengthen the bonds that make them family,” said founder Jay Sobhraj.
