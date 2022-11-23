One hundred frozen turkeys were gobbled up in less than an hour last Thursday outside the Richmond Hill Library, making their way into homes ahead of Thanksgiving.
They were provided by the Queens Center mall and the giveaway was put on by Councilmember Lynn Schulman, Community Board 9 and the 102nd Precinct.
Board Chair Sherry Algredo, above left, and Kevin McAleer, legislative coordinator and constituent liaison for Schulman’s office, handed out the 10- to 12-pound birds.
Turkeys are in high demand this year as inflation has raised their cost 17 to 20 percent, according to reports, preventing some pantries from being able to provide them.
On Tuesday, Schulman’s office distributed 150 kosher turkeys donated by the Met Council. “On the cusp of such a rough couple of years for many families, this will provide some relief directly into the community,” she said in a statement.
— Deirdre Bardolf
