Footage released by police caught a woman making a seemingly impulsive decision to try and nab an unattended van in Woodhaven Tuesday morning, dragging her two friends into the mess, too.
Police in the 102nd Precinct are seeking the three people for the attempted robbery on 76th Street near Rockaway Boulevard.
At approximately 8:30 a.m., three individuals, estimated to be in their late 20s, approached a white van, which was left unattended by a 31-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman.
Video surveillance shows the three walking down the street when suddenly the blonde female suspect darts toward the open door of the van and hops in the driver’s seat.
The other two pause before running to assist her in the attempted theft, the male accomplice’s belongings scattering in the street.
According to police, a struggle ensued when the victims returned to the vehicle. The suspects struck the male in the head with a metal object and, as one of them tried to flee with the van, the driver ran over the female victim’s foot. But they did not go far before giving up.
The video cuts to the three walking away afterward, following the leader as one of the suspects appears annoyed at the whole situation, chastising the other two. It can be viewed at qchron.com.
Police described the suspects as two females and a male. Video and photos of the suspects obtained from near the scene portray a medium- to dark-skinned bald male with a thin beard wearing a black graphic tee, black shorts and black sneakers.
The woman who jumped into the driver’s side of the van was light-skinned, had dyed blonde hair in a bun and was wearing cut-off denim overalls with a black bra underneath and black sneakers.
A third person was tall and thin with medium complexion, buzzed red hair and was wearing a white cropped top, black leggings and dark red sneakers.
Car thefts are up in the 102nd Precinct almost 10 percent for the year compared to 2021. There have been 144 so far compared to 131 last year. Citywide, they are up 25 percent with 1,141 compared to 910 last year.
Police continue to raise awareness on safeguarding vehicles. They are stolen for parts, insurance fraud, retagging, exporting and joy riding, an NYPD document stated.
Police advise to lock and secure vehicles, park in high-traffic and well-lit areas, activate alarms and not leave keys in the ignition or leave valuables in the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
