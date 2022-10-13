Come out for a real ghoul time on Cross Bay Boulevard this Sunday, Oct. 16, for the Howard Beach Lindenwood’s annual Haunt ’n’ Treat.
Trick-or-treaters will stroll Cross Bay to visit each themed table and collect treats.
The event costs $5 per child and will run from 10 a.m. to noon. It will begin at 156th Avenue and Cross Bay Boulevard at the Queens County Savings Bank.
Tickets are limited so to sign up, call HBL Civic Co-president Phyllis Inserillo at (917) 488-5067 or email hblcivic2014@gmail.com.
Tickets can be paid for through Venmo to @HBL-Civic. Include the reservation name, phone number and email in the memo when paying.
Table spaces are available for businesses and families that would like to participate, according to a flier from the civic.
Tables must be decorated and participants will be responsible for providing nut-free, wrapped treats or novelties.
The rain date is Oct. 30. Visit the civic’s Facebook page for more information on upcoming events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.