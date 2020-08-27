On Saturday, Aug. 22, Eddie Earl organized a tribute for FDNY Battalion Chief Louis Modaferri, who passed away during the 9/11 terrorist attack on the Twin Towers. State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. had previously presented Earl and his son, Chris, with Senate citations for their dedicated military service and for installing and arranging American flags.
CORRECTION
The article had previously stated that the Senate citation was presented on the same day as the flag raising. We regret the error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.