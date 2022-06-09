Community Board 10 Chair Betty Braton announced at last Thursday’s meeting that the Department of Transportation had informed the board that two Open Streets locations were approved in the district.
The first would be on 111th Avenue from 127th to 132nd streets and would be fully closed on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The second is from the same sponsor and would be operative on the same days at the same times on 134th Street from Rockaway Boulevard to Foch Boulevard.
Braton said several issues have been raised regarding the proposed Open Streets programs.
“We have had no contact from the sponsoring group that submitted the application to the DOT and the local civic association has had no contact from them. We don’t know who the group is, what their plans are and there has been no real reach out. We don’t know where the letters of support [are] that are required by the DOT’s application. We’ve requested them from DOT to see, are local residents in the blocks that are concerned supportive?”
She said residents have expressed parking concerns over the commercial and residential areas that would be subsequently closed to motor vehicle traffic.
The board has 30 days to offer comments to the DOT.
Braton proceeded to read off locations provided by the city that are prone to automobile, pedestrian and biker collisions.
One of the worst locations for auto collisions was the South Conduit and Linden Boulevard, where there were 33 incidents between May 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022.
Following too closely and speed were the contributing factors in many collisions.
There were 24 collisions at North Conduit Avenue and Cohancey Street where failing to yield and following too closely were contributing factors.
Three pedestrian collisions occurred at Lefferts Boulevard and 115th Avenue, right near the Community Board 10 office, and others at Cross Bay Boulevard and 157th Avenue.
Capt. Jerome Bacchi of the 106th Precinct gave a crime update, announcing that police have been “making headway” and that crime has decreased, including robberies and grand larceny autos, which have been up so far this year.
Felony assaults have decreased as well but shooting violence has increased with two recent incidents.
Bacchi said a bulk of the precinct’s 311 complaints have been about noise and accounted for more than 700 of 2,500 complaints last month.
He said the precinct has taken a “proactive approach” by sending letters to residents who have been the subject of noise complaints.
The letters state how many complaints were made against them and detail city statutes for unreasonable noise including the potential $500 fine.
Bacchi added that 270 of the 311 complaints over the last month were in regard to abandoned vehicles and that in the month of May, the precinct towed 35 of them.
He announced that a second Community Against Gun Violence event will take place on June 25 at the Foch triangle near Rockaway Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The community board is on break until September, when meetings are expected to be in-person again, announced Braton. They have been virtual since the start of the pandemic.
